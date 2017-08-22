My initial instinct was to withdraw | Trump reveals US new strategy in Afghanistan

US President Donald Trump has mapped out new strategies for the war in Afghanistan.

In his address on Monday, Trump said his instincts had told him to pull out of the nearly 16-year-long war but decided against it.

“My original instinct was to pull out, and historically I like following my instincts, but all of my life I heard that decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk in the Oval Office,” Trump said in the address to the nation from the Fort Myer military base in Arlington, Virginia.

“However, our commitment is not unlimited, and our support is not a blank check. The American people expect to see real reforms and real results.”

He added that the hasty withdrawal of the US troops from Iraq led to the rise of ISIS.

On his new strategies, Trump said there would be a shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions.

He said troops will no longer follow timetables.

He said, “A core pillar of our new strategy is a shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions. I’ve said it many times how counterproductive it is for the United States to announce in advance the dates we intend to begin, or end, military options. We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities.

“Conditions on the ground — not arbitrary timetables — will guide our strategy from now on.”

He added that “another fundamental pillar of our new strategy is the integration of all instruments of American power — diplomatic, economic, and military — toward a successful outcome.”