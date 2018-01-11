An application seeking to stop the National Assembly from probing the illegal reinstatement and promotion of wanted fugitive Abdulrasheed Maina was recently filed by none other than the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN). Maina who is currently in hiding had caused major upsets in 2017 and now Malami’s actions exposed by the press is generating ripples in the polity and draws a new wave of criticisms lambasting the effect of poor leadership Nigeria is getting from the Buhari presidency.

By virtue of the law guiding our governance systems, Abubakar Malami is an appointee of the President who inadvertently has also been mentioned in the Mainagate as revealed in the leaked scathing memo written by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Mrs.Winnifred Oyo Ita warning the President on the implications of bringing Maina back to the civil service. The President obviously turned a blind eye to the reinstatement and promotion of Maina and now he is turning a blind eye to the antics of Malami.

The desperation of Malami in getting a court injunction (which has been thrown out already by Justice Binta Nyako) to stop the investigation into Mainagate as currently ongoing at the National Assembly is another way of shielding the truth from coming to the public glare as to the role played by President Buhari in the reinstatement of Maina. That President Buhari’s name will be mentioned is not an understatement as the leaked memo of Oyo Ita is already one of the documents the Maina team are brandishing to back up their claims that indeed Maina was recalled by the Presidency to serve.

At the moment no one has been indicted in the probe therefore, the Attorney General ought not to be running from pillar to post in other to secure an injunction to stop such an important investigation. Now the only question we have left to ask is: Did Malami really petition the Federal Courts to stop investigations to Maina’s whereabouts without Buhari’s knowledge?

Is this the kind of presidency Buhari is running?