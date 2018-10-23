InterswitchSPAK 1.0 is the biggest national science competition you don’t want to miss

The competition begins! 81 Students, 9 Finalists, 3 winners and N12.5 Million, up for grabs on InterswitchSPAK 1.0, The biggest science TV competition in Nigeria.

The SPAK journey started with over 11,000 students from across the nation, writing the National Science Exam in April and 81 students made it to the second stage, the InterswitchSPAK TV competition.

InterswitchSPAK is a National Science Competition organised by Interswitch Group to drive keen interest to the study of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and its applications across Nigeria and Africa.

The competition commenced with the InterswitchSPAK Masterclass, which had top-notch speakers taking turns to interact and share their wealth of knowledge with the candidates.

The Masterclass was an opportunity for the students to meet models who have proven that success is possible, regardless of existing challenges. It also focused on motivating the students on character building and assuming leadership responsibilities in all spheres.

Mr Yinka Sanni led the first session and spoke on “Social Innovation – The Power of Transformative Ideas”, while Eloho Omame who handled the second session spoke on “Entrepreneurship – A Tool to Creating Impact in Our Society” and Mitchell Elegbe (The Group Managing Director of Interswitch Group), rounded off the session with discussions on “Emotional Intelligence and the Leadership Responsibility of Youth.”

The TV quiz show will start with the InterswitchSPAK Innovation Challenge, a two-day intensive boot camp, where the 81 finalists, working in groups, will have the opportunity to brainstorm with their peers and proffer solutions to the education, transportation and health sectors in our society. The group with the most innovative and viable solution will be presented with the InterswitchSPAK 1.0 Founders Prize for Innovation.

Also, the students will partake in the quiz competition, putting to test their speed, precision, accuracy, and knowledge in a battle to win a grand prize of N7.5 million University Scholarship and an annual stipend for 5  .

This show will be aired live every Saturday and Sunday on the TV stations below…

Follow InterswitchSPAK 1.0, and join the conversation on social media on the following platforms: Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Make sure to watch with your friends, and family to learn and be inspired.

