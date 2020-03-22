Interview with Prettyboy D-O, the Nigerian betting industry and Coronavirus – Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

We Should be Giving More Props to Sound Engineers in AfroPop – Dennis Ade Peter

Considering their significance, it’s a shame that sound engineers are not always accorded the same level of reverence as their responsibilities, and Afropop is a special culprit in this case. In places with more developed music industries, sound engineers are respected by fans and celebrated by artists. For his work with heavyweights like Kanye West and Travis Scott, producer and engineer Mike Dean is widely regarded by hip-hop fans as an essential pair of hands in shaping the current sound of rap music.

A Coronavirus Refugee Crisis Looms in Nigeria – Eromo Egbejule

There is also the sense that government agencies might be complacent and arrogant due to their success in overcoming Ebola, but this is not the time to rest on their oars, says Alakija. “The 1918 Spanish flu killed over 500,000 Nigerians at the time when population was approximately 15 million,” she warns. “So extrapolate for today. We need a greater sense of urgency.… We need pandemic preparedness.”

Beaten, Raped, and Forced to Work – Why I’m Exposing the Scandal of Nigeria’s House Girls – Abi Dare

In Nigeria, many of these house girls have no power, no voice of their own. In their silence, many of them suffered horrific physical and sexual abuse. There have been numerous reports of house girls being routinely raped, starved, beaten and disfigured by the families that employ them.

The Nigerian Online Betting Industry in the time of Coronavirus – Olumuyiwa Adegboyega

Some customers book bets on their phones but walk into shops like this to place their bets. One punter tells me this is sometimes because they have trouble crediting their bet accounts. Despite the activity, an anonymous source at one of Nigeria’s biggest online betting companies tells me that, compared to three weeks ago, this is a small crowd. The unintended irony is that one of the precautions health practitioners advice is to avoid large gatherings.

Prettyboy D-O wants to Rain Fire – Toye Sokunbi

Prettyboy D-O is aware the Burnas, Wizkids and Davidos of the world still have active careers, yet he is quick to distance himself from the “underrated” label. His fierce onstage presence draws from the same energetic cadence of artists like Fela and D’banj, two comparisons he dons like a badge of honor. Last December, he performed to a sold-out crowd at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos for the third edition of his PrettyWorld Live In Concert. He deems the progressive growth of the annual concert a miracle, because it’s validation for years of self-doubt.