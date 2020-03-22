Kiki Mordi, Hauwa Ojeiofor, Jokate Mwegelo, Chisom Obi-Jeff | Meet Africa’s 50 Impactful Women in Development 2020

Like the invisible thread that holds the tapestry of development together, 50 women working actively in development across Africa were selected and celebrated to commemorate the International Women’s Day. They represent a truly pan-African diversity from over 10 African countries. The list highlights 50 rising stars who are actively leading change impacting their local communities through their work in international organizations, private and public sector companies, nonprofit organizations, media, and politics. This recognition is unique as there is a need for increased focus and investment in the women who are leading development conversations in unconventional roles, especially women who may not be at the forefront.

Speaking with Chidi Koldsweat, Founder, Donors for Africa Foundation, she says “These women were selected based on their impact and commitment towards the Sustainable Development Goals. We believe it is very important to shine the light as they work to accelerate the #2030 Sustainable Development Goal and the #2063 African Union Agenda.’’

Many times, key drivers of change especially in the development sector are often passed up for opportunities because there isn’t enough knowledge about the quality or impact of their work. This selection is a deliberate attempt to expand the conversations on equality especially in line with the 2020 International Women’s Day theme #EachForEqual.

From hundreds of application received from 10 African countries, we are incredibly proud of our selection committee and their diligence in ensuring all-inclusive criteria was adopted to narrow down our selection. We are pleased to see that from women leading change in stereotypical roles to women helping families find healing; this list offers a very diverse set of women who you may not know or see but the impact of their work continue to have in the lives of their beneficiaries and their countries at large.

Some of these women are; Kiki Mordi, Hauwa Ojeiofor, Jokate Mwegelo, Chidi Koldsweat, Patricia Uwase, Chisom Obi-Jeff, and Halimatou Hima Dioula amongst others.

To view the full list and profiles of recipients, click here or on www.donorsforafricafoundation.org

We celebrate them and will make this an annual announcement so that more women from indigenous committees across Africa, can be identified, honored and celebrated. We encourage every woman in development to continue to work tirelessly to implement change in their communities.

ABOUT DONORS FOR AFRICA

Donors for Africa is a grant management organization working actively with Government, Funding Institutions, the Private and Public Sector, Philanthropy Organization, NGOs and Social Impact Leaders to break cycles of poverty. We connect funding and development agencies to competent organizations implementing change on the African continent.

We have raised thousands of dollars in funds, trained over 315 nonprofits, provide direct technical support to over 42 organizations and reach over 12,000 unique accounts weekly. Our vision is to provide longlasting solutions to development challenges on the African continent by strengthening the capacity of impact-driven organizations.

For more information, please contact [email protected]/ 09021851964/ Instagram @donorsforafrica