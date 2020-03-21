Rubbin’ Minds’ International Women’s Month special powered by Lipton to feature Bolanle Austen-Peters, Salawa Abeni and Oyeyimika Adeboye this Sunday

This Sunday on Rubbin’Minds International Women’s Month Special powered by Lipton features award-winning theatre and film director, Bolanle Austen-Peters; the Queen of Waka, Salawa Abeni and MD, Cadbury Nigeria, Oyeyimika Adeboye.

Last week, the special had female achievers including the former senator, Florence Ita-Giwa; veteran journalist and founder of Genevieve Magazine, Betty Irabor and the wife of the Governor, Kaduna state, Hajiya Aisha Ummi El-Rufai. They shared their experiences about being a woman in a patriarchal society, and how they overcame obstacles in personal, professional, and national fronts to achieve extraordinary feats.

This week’s line up has women from diverse background and professional experiences, who will motivate, educate, mobilize and inspire a new generation of women to drive new realities for the modern Nigerian woman.

In a continent with a fast-expanding population, and a rising number of the girl-child, the Rubbin’ Minds special aims to do more by digging deep to unveil the stories of these personalities, making the show both pertinent and exciting.

Tune in to Channels Television this Sunday by 3pm.