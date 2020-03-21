Rubbin’ Minds’ International Women’s Month special powered by Lipton to feature Bolanle Austen-Peters, Salawa Abeni and Oyeyimika Adeboye this Sunday

This Sunday on Rubbin’Minds International Women’s Month Special powered by Lipton features award-winning theatre and film director, Bolanle Austen-Peters; the Queen of Waka, Salawa Abeni and MD, Cadbury Nigeria, Oyeyimika Adeboye.

Last week, the special had female achievers including the former senator, Florence Ita-Giwa; veteran journalist and founder of Genevieve Magazine, Betty Irabor and the wife of the Governor, Kaduna state, Hajiya Aisha Ummi El-Rufai. They shared their experiences about being a woman in a patriarchal society, and how they overcame obstacles in personal, professional, and national fronts to achieve extraordinary feats.

This week’s line up has women from diverse background and professional experiences, who will motivate, educate, mobilize and inspire a new generation of women to drive new realities for the modern Nigerian woman.

In a continent with a fast-expanding population, and a rising number of the girl-child, the Rubbin’ Minds special aims to do more by digging deep to unveil the stories of these personalities, making the show both pertinent and exciting.

Tune in to Channels Television this Sunday by 3pm. You can also follow the conversation @RubbinMindsNow with the hashtag #RubbinMinds

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 20, 2020

#EachForEqual: Medplus CEO, Joke Bakare lends voice to conversation on gender equality in Nigeria

As we commemorate the annual International Women’s Day, we celebrate the outstanding achievements of women – in the social, health, ...

Editor March 17, 2020

Water, Malt, Music, Curves, and Ideas for Ayo Animashaun at 50

 by Ayeni Adekunle I can’t remember how I got introduced to Soji Dehinde. But it was he who in turn ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 16, 2020

As he turns 35, Chude Jideonwo launches #WithChude on TV, Radio and Podcast

Nigerian lawyer, journalist, media entrepreneur, and founder of Joy, Inc., Chude Jideonwo, returns to mainstream media with the launch of ...

Op-Ed Editor March 14, 2020

Lipton drives the equality conversation through Rubbin’ Minds Special for International Women’s Month

Each year on International Women’s Month, corporate organizations around the world join activists and advocates to contemplate the place of ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 12, 2020

Medplus CEO, Joke Bakare, Francesca Emmanuel, Omawumi celebrate International Women’s Day with pharmacists and pharma-techs

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Medplus CEO, Joke Bakare joined by First Female Federal Permanent Secretary in Nigeria, Francesca ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 12, 2020

Commonwealth Young Person of the Year 2019, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, bears the Commonwealth flag at annual celebration

Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration observed by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, The Pacific, Europe, Caribbean, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail