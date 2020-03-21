You may also like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 20, 2020

COVID-19: Presidency bursts the bubble of Nigerians | The #YNaijaCover

The last one week has been a hectic one for Nigerians all over as the COVID-19 pandemic reached a near-alarming ...

writer March 20, 2020

Here’s what’s up with the Covenant University conversation on Twitter

At the rate the university has been at the top of the trend for all the wrong reasons in recent ...

Our Journey Is Joy March 20, 2020

Chude Jideonwo: Happy now?

When I tell people that the work we do is teach people how to live happy lives, I like the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 19, 2020

Coronavirus is slowing things down but Marketers are not smiling | The #YNaijaCover

The effects of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) appears to be hitting hard on both national and global economies with travel ...

Our Journey Is Joy March 19, 2020

Freeing up and letting go

by Jamie Varon As most people know, I’m currently working on a book. I’m strapping in for a long process, ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 18, 2020

#YWomenSpecial: Painter, Ayoola Omovo shares on being a woman in a male-dominated industry

In celebration of the #InternationalWomensDay2020, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ms. Harriet Thompson hosted at her residence last Friday, a reception and exhibition ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail