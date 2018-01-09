Iyanya starts 2018 with ‘Good Vibes’ featuring Team Salut

Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk known simply as Iyanya sets the tone for the New Year with a new song entitled ‘Good Vibes’ featuring United Kingdom-based group, Team Salut.
The Temple Music singer is riding smoothly on the wave of his recent successful single, ‘Iyanu’ which became the popular subject of a viral challenge on social media.
Produced by Team Salut, the high tempo reggae tune is tipped to invoke a party mood from the beginning of the year.
Good Vibes is released for downloads today across all digital platforms in Nigeria and worldwide.
Audio Links
Boomplay: http://www.boomplaym
Musicplus: http://mpjamz.com/s
Cloud9 – http://cloud9.com.ng/iyanya-
Video Teaser
https://www.instagram.com/p/
Follow @ynaija on Twitter