Iyanya starts 2018 with ‘Good Vibes’ featuring Team Salut

Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk known simply as Iyanya sets the tone for the New Year with a new song entitled ‘Good Vibes’ featuring United Kingdom-based group, Team Salut.

The Temple Music singer is riding smoothly on the wave of his recent successful single, ‘Iyanu’ which became the popular subject of a viral challenge on social media.

Produced by Team Salut, the high tempo reggae tune is tipped to invoke a party mood from the beginning of the year.

Good Vibes is released for downloads today across all digital platforms in Nigeria and worldwide.

Audio Links

Boomplay: http://www.boomplaymusic.com/share/album/909930

Musicplus: http://mpjamz.com/s/69bd41203

Cloud9 – http://cloud9.com.ng/iyanya-feat-team-salut/good-vibes-single/

Video Teaser 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdsQZVwAJfV/?taken-by=iyanya

