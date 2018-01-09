Lagos State Employment Trust Fund enrolls candidates for free vocational training

Building on its mission to improve the local economy by creating a skilled and experienced workforce, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) through its Employability Support Project, has commenced free skills training for the first batch of beneficiaries in the state.

Launched in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) the Employability Support Project provides six to eight weeks of vocational training to Lagos residents between the ages of 18 and 35 years. The project aims to empower its beneficiaries with industry relevant skills which will improve their chances of gaining employment.

The Executive Secretary, LSETF, Akintunde Oyebode, explained the role of the project in addressing unemployment in the state, while also creating active youth that can contribute to the socio-economic development of their communities.

“The Employability Support Project addresses sectors of the economy that require highly skilled workforce to spur innovation, creativity and business growth. Our first batch of beneficiaries will graduate by the end of February 2018 and by the end of the 18-month project, we aim to train 10,000 Lagos residents. We expect that the successful trainees, with their newly-acquired skills and personal commitment, will help entrepreneurs and investors in the state to create new businesses and grow the local economy,” he said.

He added that LSETF has engaged several Vocational Training Centres across the state to facilitate the free skills training course in Manufacturing, Entertainment, Garment Making, Hospitality, Healthcare and Construction. Oyebode called on business owners and corporate organisations in Lagos to take advantage of the employability support project to improve their workforce and accelerate the growth of their businesses.

Registration for the second batch of candidates continues online at www.lsesp.ng and interested applicants can also pick up a registration form at the nearest LSETF liaison office in any of the Local Government Secretariats in Lagos.