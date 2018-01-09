Today’s Noisemakers: Ayo Fayose, Temi Otedola, Ebuka’s wannabe, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Temi Otedola

Temi, the billionaire daughter of oil magnate, Femi Otedola, this morning disclosed via her twitter handle that someone was shopping online with her card while she slept.

Is this how we want to start 2018?

2. Henry O.

Ebuka oooo.

But why do we always try to copy and copy wrongly?

We seriously need to learn and learn well. It’s just not fair to the creator of the idea.

3. Elder Seun

Awwww.

You really have to set boundaries, ‘clear the air’.

Never assume that it is going on fine.

4. Yetty Queen

For real!

You just begin to wonder what kind of love the person has, to ‘stab you in the back’

….it is quite demoralising.

5. Ayodele Fayose

On the Benue attacks…

The ‘acting’ must start now. These people – however we want to call them – are more powerful than can be imagined.

6. Mmabatho Montsho

It is just appalling how people make up excuses to remain ignorant about things like this:It just does not make any sense. It is just too obvious.

7. Uchenna

Why won’t citizens call for #EndSARS?, Even when after the Police IG said the Police unit will be reformed, things like this still happen:

8. Chemical Brother

Well, you can’t just accept a price just because the seller said that is what it is.

Some of the traders can multiply the price by 5 after they have ‘accessed’ the potential buyer.

Some others will blame it on either fuel scarcity, or artificial increased fares.

As the Yoruba’s will say, “Oti won oo” (It is now expensive) – Don’t mind them oo. Besides, why is there a word called “bargain”.

9. King Pexxie

You can say it again and again.

