Today’s Noisemakers: Ayo Fayose, Temi Otedola, Ebuka’s wannabe, others

1. Temi Otedola

Temi, the billionaire daughter of oil magnate, Femi Otedola, this morning disclosed via her twitter handle that someone was shopping online with her card while she slept.

Is this how we want to start 2018?

Damn. Woke up to find out someone had been online shopping with my card whilst I slept. Card fraud is savage. Now I’m away from home till Thursday with a cancelled card — Temi Otedola (@jtofashion) January 9, 2018

2. Henry O.

Ebuka oooo.

But why do we always try to copy and copy wrongly?

We seriously need to learn and learn well. It’s just not fair to the creator of the idea.

See what Ebuka and his tailor caused. pic.twitter.com/OTggrUfZMK — Henry O (@Onos147) January 9, 2018

3. Elder Seun

Awwww.

You really have to set boundaries, ‘clear the air’.

Never assume that it is going on fine.

My village people have finally succeeded!! How can I ask a babe out for three straight years, and each time I ask her she keeps giving me hope. Only for her to bring me her wedding invitation yesterday and I am not the person she is getting married too. pic.twitter.com/KQDjIcqbxW — Elder Seun 🇳🇬 (@seunalaofin) January 9, 2018

4. Yetty Queen

For real!

You just begin to wonder what kind of love the person has, to ‘stab you in the back’

….it is quite demoralising.

If you think the LOVE they show you is REAL. Wait till you see their conversation about YOU with others. pic.twitter.com/qkihnxDlFF — Her Sexillency 💝💕 (@yettyqueen1) January 9, 2018

5. Ayodele Fayose

On the Benue attacks…

The ‘acting’ must start now. These people – however we want to call them – are more powerful than can be imagined.

What is happening in Benue and other middle-belt States is more than a strive between herdsmen and local farmers, it has gotten to the level of terrorism and ethnic cleansing. FG must act now. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 9, 2018

Just now, we heard news of the herdsmen attacking the camp of Mobile policemen, Mopol 13 in Benue, killing two officers by slitting their throats. Do you call people who could invade the camp of mobile policemen in a guerilla manner & overpower armed Mopol mere Fulani herdsmen? — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 9, 2018

6. Mmabatho Montsho

It is just appalling how people make up excuses to remain ignorant about things like this: It just does not make any sense. It is just too obvious.

White people defending the @hm ad with fake ignorance know exactly how & why that ad is racist, and that is precisely why they defend it. I wouldn't waste my breath explaining to them something they know intimately, value & wish to uphold. I don't buy the fake naivety. — Mmabatho Montsho (@MmabathoMontsho) January 9, 2018

7. Uchenna

Why won’t citizens call for #EndSARS?, Even when after the Police IG said the Police unit will be reformed, things like this still happen:

Hello guys, in a further bid to #ENDSARS please find the story of A young man who was held in detention for a crime he didn't commit. And even after he had been declared innocent they still don't want to release him unless he pays N500,000. Please help spread this @segalink #SARS pic.twitter.com/QJ84tuVrDj — Uche Onwuemeli (@UchennaNG) January 9, 2018

8. Chemical Brother

Well, you can’t just accept a price just because the seller said that is what it is.

Some of the traders can multiply the price by 5 after they have ‘accessed’ the potential buyer.

Some others will blame it on either fuel scarcity, or artificial increased fares.

As the Yoruba’s will say, “Oti won oo” (It is now expensive) – Don’t mind them oo. Besides, why is there a word called “bargain”.

I followed my mother to market one time and she was pricing foodstuff, she priced to one extent and the man vex and said "Madam if your husband price your bride price like this, you for don born this pikin by now?" I almost cried😂😂😭😭😭 — Chemical Brother 👌 (@ndoarum) January 9, 2018

9. King Pexxie

You can say it again and again.

You are not paid for having a brain, you are only rewarded for using it intelligently. — King Pexxie (@pexxie) January 9, 2018