The Big 5: Senate mocks Malami, New vehicles for former Presidents, Vice-Presidents, and other stories

Here are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

Just as Nigerians have continued to react to the spate of killings by Fulani herdsmen, Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose has described it as a case of terrorism and ethnic cleansing.

According to him, a group with the ability to attack and overpower a mobile police camp cannot be described as mere herdsmen.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive steps to stop “an attempt to wipe out the Agatu and Tiv people of Benue State from the face of the earth.”

The Senate is not happy with the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami who it said was “running around the courts” to stop the National Assembly’s investigation into the controversial reinstatement of a former Chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The upper chamber said Malami had been given enough time to clear his name and was surprised that he was trying to stall the investigations after expressing happiness with the protection given to him.

The Federal Government may have to find means to pay its debt to contractors as the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has said they are being owed N2.8 trillion.

The minister said a large chunk of the amount was inherited from previous administrations and was due to poor budgetary allocations.

He said while the present administration had been budgeting over N300 billion for roads since its inception, the previous administration budgeted only about N18 billion for roads in 2015 with only about N9 billion released.

Former Presidents and Vice Presidents will soon be provided new vehicles as part of their retirement plan.

This is part of the 2018 budget proposal presented before the House Committee on Governmental Affairs by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SFG) Boss Mustapha.

N186m has been earmarked by the government to purchase vehicles for the former leaders. N96m is earmarked for vehicles of former presidents and N90m for those of former vice presidents.

Benue governor, Samuel Ortom is not in support of the proposed cattle colonies to be set up by the Federal Government and has voiced out his objection.

After meeting President Muhammadu Buhari, Ortom insisted that he does not understand the concept of cattle colonies, which Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh had said the Federal Government was planning to build.

The governor added that the “way forward is ranching and up till this time, I am talking to you, the way forward is ranching because is global best practice.”