Jaga banned?: United States imposes visa ban on Nigeria’s election riggers | The #YNaijaCover

The United States Government has imposed visa restrictions on some Nigerians involved in undermining democracy during the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa states elections and in the run-up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo state elections.

In a statement on Monday, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said “In July 2019, we announced the imposition of visa restrictions on Nigerians who undermined the February and March 2019 elections. Today, the Secretary of State is imposing additional visa restrictions on individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa State elections and in the run-up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo State elections.”

The US Government did not reveal the identities of those who have been banned, but it was said that the decision was made to strengthen democracy in Nigeria.

The order, however well-intentioned, rings of hypocrisy. The current President of America, Donald Trump is still enmeshed in several court proceedings and is yet to cough up his tax returns yet the country wants to act Lord, saviour and judge in the matters of other countries. It reeks of the need for America to brandish moral superiority even when the facts show they really have nothing to feel superior about.

Nevertheless, one can only hope that this development would cut some Nigerian leaders down a peg, considering their overt love for all things ‘abroad’, and get them to desist from interfering in electoral proceedings.