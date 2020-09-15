Nigerian men have nothing else to offer | Hasty generalisations may be dangerous but what are the triggers?

Nigerian men

When we see sluggish driving, we often assume it’s a woman driving or an elderly person. Extroverts are loud people. Introverts are silent but dangerous. Women are more caring than men. Men are more hard-working than women. The list goes on and on – but the question remains – are generalisations good or bad? Do people realise the dangers that often comes with generalising things and people especially as it concerns gender and gender roles?

In a thread on Twitter, Nigerian men are termed patriarchal and misogynistic. Twitter user, Chuka, shared a story of his Dutch friend who visited Nigeria and the trails that surrounded her visit with the men who wanted a piece of her using all the tactics they know.

The Thread: 

In summary, Nigerian men hate it when a woman is empowered and isn’t impressed by their wealth…’ From his story, Chuka addressed marriage, the option of having kids and egalitarian system that doesn’t seem to exist in Nigeria. Chuka may be right in the context of which he made this story, however, will it be correct to define all men from one space?

Nigeria may have thrived as an elitist society for long, but there are many people who share the idea of equality for both genders. Going back to Chuka’s thread, there is nothing wrong if a man is chasing after a woman if his aim is to settle down and have kids. It only becomes a problem where obsessive measures are taken to pressure a woman to marriage or having kids against her will.

See reactions here:

Chuka may have taken a heavy swipe at the misogynistic and patriarchal men, however, his generalisation attacks the reality that every man wants different things.

We should not also forget that these generalisations have longed been influenced by certain standards that the society has been built upon. Nigeria has thrived as a patriarchal society for the longest and it is no wonder that certain generalisations like this become the topic of debate every now and then.

Till we strip society of the idea that men are above women in every aspect of life, these generalisations will continue to be a thing.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac September 14, 2020

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s rapture prediction may be true, but see why we don’t agree

The debate on when the world will be coming to an end has always been a topic of discussion for ...

Uroupa Kiakubu September 14, 2020

4 reasons ASUU has insisted on not resuming

The place of education in the advancement and development of a nation cannot be overemphasised. According to Benjamin Franklin, “an ...

Michael Isaac September 14, 2020

Hot takes from the #EdoGovernorshipDebate

The Edo governorship election has been more dramatic than you might have imagined, and it all began when state executives ...

Michael Isaac September 13, 2020

Why we should be concerned about the fires at Greek refugee camps

Barely a month ago, news of African migrants who set sail on Greece’s water territory on inflatable life rafts and ...

Uroupa Kiakubu September 12, 2020

On Desmond Elliot and Obaseki; here’s why young people should consider shunning godfatherism in politics

“He who pays the Piper dictates the tune.” This popular mantra clearly captures the concept of godfatherism in Nigerian politics. ...

Michael Isaac September 11, 2020

The ‘Tosin’ controversy is a reminder that men need to be guided

Before now, many men have calculatedly gotten away with outrageous crimes against women – well, even now, men still get ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail