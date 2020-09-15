Onitsha iPhone 12, Cheating Boyfriend | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.



Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

I caught my boyfriend cheating….

He started apologizing saying "I can explain "

I said ok explain….now he has been kneeling for over 2 hours no words from him but if I want to go he will hold me back saying "I can explain "

Abeg come and help me out …..🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — phienhert 🍫🥰 (@afrexdanlami) September 15, 2020

Suggest a title for this Nollywood movie: Dilenma of a Stranger

2.

Everybody is waiting for 2021, I don't know who told them Corona virus will expire 31st December.

🙄😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/pxeRC4EChp — ✨KEBBI BOY✨ (@Avdoul__M) September 15, 2020

Corona must go come December 31st… New Year, New Things. Period!

3.

Do girls even know that after escorting them in the night, we always run with our slippers in our hand. Temple run revisited dawn.

🙁🙂 pic.twitter.com/1qBPciSQmy — El Matador Del Mar ☠🔥 (@fresherr001) September 15, 2020

Many University students are on this side of the line.

4.

If the study of fish is fishery,

What then is the study of hen?

🤔🤔🤔 — DEEE😎 (@Omarfahrouq) September 15, 2020

HENRY…?

5.

Whenever you fall, pick up something. 😎 — Aliyu, H. S. (@HASPhD) September 15, 2020

Please Life is not that hard… This tweet says it all.

6.

You gotta ask women nowadays;

Are you single single,

Mad at him single,

Or he's in jail single ?

Just to know where you're heading 😂 — 𝐓-𝐌-𝐀 (@Aisami_) September 15, 2020

Dating 101 for Millenials. If you know, you know.

7.

Somewhere in Onitsha, someone bought iPhone 12 with double SIM Card & Memory Card slot. Congrats!!! 👍👏👏 #AppleEvent — Oyinbo BOY 😎 (@eroninidaniel) September 15, 2020

Money meet road

8.

DonJazzy let's bet. If I buy the IPhone 12 before you, you'll give me your own iPhone 12, but if you buy it before me, you'll give me your IPhone 11 pro Makes sense ba? https://t.co/BuqeSbdXks — Uncle David Oroge (@ij_kush) September 15, 2020

When you want to play on your smartness.

9.

The relationship between fish and water makes me believe that betrayal is real when I see water participating in cooking the fish. — Mustafi (@musteerooy) September 15, 2020

Trust no one, even yourself.

10.

introduce your babe to your parents, not to us on socia media, here we support break up — KVNG SARPS⚡ (@sarpsgh) September 15, 2020

Everyone should have learnt this by now.