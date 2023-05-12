Janelle Monáe Unleashes Pleasure in ‘Lipstick Lover’ Video

Janelle Monáe mesmerizes with her latest musical masterpiece, “Lipstick Lover,” as she effortlessly combines sensuality and confidence in her newest video.

This Reggae-infused track, accompanied by a visually captivating NSFW motion picture, co-directed by the multitalented 37-year-old artist herself alongside Alan Ferguson, is a celebration of queer love and community. Through a kaleidoscope of seductive displays of physical touch and affection, vibrant dancing, and shared cigars, Monáe showcases the undeniable allure of genuine connections.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, where the single made its debut, the enigmatic Monáe expressed her admiration for “Lipstick Lover.”

She confessed, “That song, ‘Lipstick Lover,’ ugh. I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I write this song years ago?'”

The track resonates with her personal experiences, as she shares anecdotes about moments spent wearing her iconic red lipstick, leaving traces of passion on unsuspecting partygoers or finding herself with lipstick smudged across her own face. Monáe skillfully captures the essence of being a ‘Lipstick Lover’ and the exhilaration of knowing exactly who you’ve kissed.

In addition to the captivating song and video, Monáe tantalizingly revealed details about her upcoming album, “The Age Of Pleasure.” Each song on the album was crafted from a place of utmost honesty, reflecting Monáe’s unwavering commitment to her artistry.

She expressed her dedication, saying, “Look, it never stops. Even with this album, this project. I’m just like, ‘You know what? It takes work.’ I have to learn things all over again. I have to practice. I have to… And thank God I love the songs. Yeah. So it’s always a fun thing to do too. It’s like starting on a blank canvas.”

Monáe’s creative process is a testament to her growth, evolution, and the profound joy she finds in exploring the things that bring her pleasure, as well as reevaluating and refining aspects of her artistry.

Leading the way for “The Age Of Pleasure” is the exuberant single “Float,” featuring Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, which was released in February 2023. This confident track has made its mark throughout the NBA community, being prominently featured in promos, primetime matchups, social media campaigns, and an animated piece commemorating LeBron James surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot on the NBA’s all-time regular-season scoring list.

“The Age Of Pleasure,” slated for release on June 9 via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic Records, is set to captivate listeners worldwide.

Following the critically acclaimed success of her previous album, “Dirty Computer,” released in 2018, Monáe’s artistic prowess shines through once again.

Soothe your senses with the irresistible allure of “Float” and indulge in the seductive visuals of the “Lipstick Lover” video, available on YouTube.