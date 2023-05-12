Trevor Jacob, the renowned American YouTube sensation, has recently found himself embroiled in a scandalous affair, as he openly confesses to deliberately crashing his plane in a desperate bid to skyrocket his online popularity.

This shocking revelation has sent shockwaves through the digital realm, leaving fans and critics alike questioning the boundaries of fame and the lengths some would go to attain it.

Back in November of 2021, the audacious 29-year-old, widely recognized for his past achievements as an Olympic snowboarder, captured the attention of millions as he filmed a death-defying act: leaping out of his single-propeller aircraft high above the majestic Los Padres National Forest. At the time, Trevor subtly hinted that this airborne escapade was an unfortunate accident, adding a layer of intrigue to the already captivating footage.

Little did his unsuspecting viewers know that this was just the beginning of a carefully crafted plan to captivate the digital masses.

As of May 12, 2023, the YouTube video documenting Trevor’s ill-fated flight has amassed an astonishing three million views. While the allure of such a spectacle cannot be denied, the underlying truth behind this shocking incident has recently come to light.

The esteemed justice department, in a solemn statement, unveiled that Trevor Jacob has pleaded guilty to the serious charge of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation. This crime carries a weighty statutory maximum sentence of two decades behind bars, underscoring the severity of his actions.

The Los Angeles district court received a plea agreement and single-count information charging Jacob, effectively solidifying his culpability in this disturbing affair.

In a shocking twist, Trevor openly admitted to authorities that his motivations for engineering this reckless stunt were driven by a craving for financial gain. A plea agreement document revealed that Jacob, an accomplished pilot and skydiver, had secured a sponsorship deal with a company specializing in diverse products, including a sleek and fashionable wallet. In exchange for his endorsement, Trevor had agreed to feature the company’s wallet in a captivating YouTube video, an opportunity he could not resist.

The justice department, citing Trevor’s own words, revealed that he had manipulated the accident report he submitted following the crash, shamelessly deceiving investigators.

In his own words, “On November 24, 2021, Jacob took off in his airplane from Lompoc City Airport on a solo flight purportedly destined for Mammoth Lakes. Jacob did not intend to reach his destination, but instead planned to eject from his aircraft during the flight and video himself parachuting to the ground and his airplane as it descended and crashed.”

Even more unsettling is the fact that Trevor initially misled authorities about the whereabouts of the wreckage. In the weeks following the tragic event, he callously lied to investigators, feigning ignorance regarding the location of the downed aircraft. However, the truth eventually caught up to him.

On December 10, 2021, Jacob, accompanied by a friend, embarked on a helicopter journey to the wreckage site. There, he brazenly secured the twisted metal using sturdy straps, enabling the helicopter to lift and transport it to Rancho Sisquoc in Santa Barbara County, where it was discreetly loaded onto a trailer hitched to Jacob’s pickup truck.

In addition to facing legal consequences, Trevor Jacob now finds himself entangled in the web of aviation regulations. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has initiated its own investigation into the crash, promptly revoking his hard-earned pilot license. This punitive action serves as a stark reminder that no one, regardless of their status or influence, is immune to the consequences of their actions.