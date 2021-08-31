Johnson & Johnson’s HIV vaccine fails mid-stage study in Africa, Nigeria military contradicts advice to take up arms | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you shouldn’t miss:

Three months after DR Congo volcano eruption, thousands seeking aid

More than three months after the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, thousands are still living in makeshift shelters and crying out for government help. – The Guardian reports.

Nigeria military contradicts advice to take up arms

Nigeria’s military has urged Plateau state residents not to arm themselves despite a call from some local politicians to do so in the face of rising violence. – BBC reports.

Tanzania opposition leader Freeman Mbowe in court to face charges

Freeman Mbowe, leader of Tanzania’s main opposition party, has appeared in court to face “terrorism” charges, in a case denounced by his supporters as a politically motivated move aimed at crushing dissent. – Aljazeera reports.

 Widow of ex-Rwandan leader loses appeal to dismiss genocide probe

The Paris Court of Appeal on Monday rejected an appeal request by the widow of former Rwanda’s President Juvenal Habyarimana to end a probe into claims she played a role in the 1994 genocide. – AfricaNews reports.

Johnson & Johnson’s HIV vaccine fails mid-stage study in Africa

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday its experimental vaccine failed to provide enough protection against HIV in sub-Saharan Africa to young women who are at high risk of being infected. – CGTN Africa reports.

