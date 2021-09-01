MTV Base wins Marketing Edge ‘Outstanding Entertainment Company of the Decade’ Award

The home of Youth Culture and Entertainment, MTV Base, has been recognized as the Outstanding Entertainment platform of the Decade at the 8th Annual Awards of Excellence hosted by Nigeria’s leading marketing industry publication, Marketing Edge.

According to the organisers, MTV Base was honoured for its widespread impact across the African entertainment space, with particular reference to its innovative and creative content that spotlights and showcases African talent and culture as well as its commitment to amplifying positive, progressive and engaging narrative about the continent to a Pan-African and global audience.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa said “Since its continental entry in 2005, MTV Base has taken up the important role of showcasing the best of Africa’s talent to the world. From the days of the legendary song, “African Queen” by 2Baba, to the more recent “Essence” by Wizkid, MTV Base has remained one of the biggest supporters of African entertainment, providing an important platform to showcase the vibrancy that is the hallmark of African entertainment. We are humbled by this recognition; this is motivation to continue to give African talent a voice on the global stage.”

“We are very proud of this win as it highlights our dedication to leading youth culture in Africa. This is dedicated to an incredible team of dreamers and doers, and the amazing team, talent and partners who have contributed to this incredible industry accolade,” reiterated Bada Akintunde Johnson, Country Manager, ViacomCBS Networks Africa, as he received the award.

The Marketing Edge Annual National Marketing Summit and Awards is a yearly event organised by Marketing Edge magazine, one of Nigeria’s leading brands and marketing publications. The Award seeks to recognise the contributions of local and global thought leaders, academics, captains of industries and outstanding professionals from the marketing communications industry and beyond.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor August 31, 2021

The biggest night in Hip Hop, the 2021 ‘BET Hip Hop awards’ returns to BET Africa this October

The 2021 ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ will air live on BET Africa  DSTV channel 129 and GOTv channel 21 #HIPHOPAWARDS ...

Chinedu Okafor August 31, 2021

‘Fix it on the Go’ with the DStv Self-Service options

Being in charge of what you watch and when to watch is a fantastic feeling. You also know what else ...

Chinedu Okafor August 30, 2021

Peak celebrates Nigeria Paralympians for new World Records set

It has been a milestone for our Unstoppable Nigerian Para-powerlifting team and today, we celebrate them for their resilience and ...

Op-Ed Editor August 27, 2021

Broda Shaggi, Iyabo Ojo and Akpororo Turn Up with the Infinix Note10 Nationwide Caravan Tour

Earlier in June this year, Infinix unveiled the Note 10 series in a remarkable online launch featuring top celebrities and ...

Op-Ed Editor August 25, 2021

The Bandhitz emerge winners of Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2

After weeks of intense training, awe-inspiring performances and gut-wrenching eliminations, The Bandhitz emerged winners of Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2.   Edging ...

Op-Ed Editor August 25, 2021

DJ Zinhle reveals pregnancy as her new reality TV series premieres this September

It is the year of black women at BET Africa (DStv channel 129 GOtv Channel 21), and today the channel ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail