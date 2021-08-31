BBNaijia: All the reasons why Michael’s ‘dislike’ for Angel is worth studying

The friendship in the Big Brother Naija house this season, has been either dynamic, erratic or short lived, as housemates can’t seem to decide who they should be loyal to.

So far we’ve seen friends become enemies, as in cases like White Money and Maria, as well as Boma and Queen. We’ve seen friends nominate each other, and the ones that manage to be somewhat true are cut short by evictions – Nini and Arin, JMK and Angel. Of all the friendships or acquaintances in the house however, none appear to be more intriguing than that of Angel and Michael.

To be fair, Angel seems to be cool with Michael, but Michael on the other hand hasn’t shown that he feels the same way. What makes their relationship odd is that Angel and Michael started off on the right note as friends, or better than friends even. At one point, the thoughts of many was that there was a potential ship brewing, but Michael cut off any possibility of a romantic relationship with Angel, and has since acted indifferent about her.

Asked during his diary session earlier today, who he would evict if he had the power and the quick mention was Angel while his second option is Queen; although that took him some time to say. He in fact had no hesitation in listing Angel as he did last week; when he chose Angel and JMK.

Following last Saturday’s night party, Michael had an issue with his love interest Jackie B and needed someone to rant to. In his drunken state, he wasted no time in going to Angel for counsel and that conversation appeared as though Michael may have began to gravitate towards Angel again. But his diary session today would suggest otherwise.

Of the 16 housemates he could choose from, including those who he never really speaks to, he still would have chosen to evict Angel if given the chance, thus raising questions.



What exactly does Michael think of Angel?



Does he think she is a catalyst in his relationship with Jackie B, or he simply does not like her due to the fight he had with JMK on Saturday night and by extension with her?



Is it also possible that he only mentioned her name based on indifference? Time is a gift.