The biggest night in Hip Hop, the 2021 ‘BET Hip Hop awards’ returns to BET Africa this October

The 2021 ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ will air live on BET Africa DSTV channel 129 and GOTv channel 21

Today BET announced that the 2021 “BET Hip Hop Awards” will return to Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, October 1, with the broadcast premiere airing on Wednesday, October 6, at 2:00 WAT/ 3:00 CAT PM on BET Africa, DSTV Channel 129 and Gotv Channel 21 and repeats at 19:00 WAT/ 20:00 CAT.

The annual celebration will bring together the hottest names in hip hop to pay homage to the best in hip hop culture. The BET “Hip Hop Awards” reigns as one of the top three cable award shows for Black viewers of 2021 (BET Awards (#1), NAACP Image Awards (#2) and BET Hip Hop Awards (#3)* and ranks in the Top 10 for most social cable awards show in 2020.** The official 2021 “BET Hip Hop Awards” nominations, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers and presenters are to be announced at a later date. BET will work closely with Fulton County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa and Peer Lead BET International commented, “We are thrilled to announce the return of the biggest night in Hip Hop with the 2021 “BET Hip Hop Awards”, following the success of culture’s biggest night at the recent BET Awards. The BET Hip Hop awards continues to celebrate and recognise the best in Hip Hop culture and we look forward to continuing the elevation of black excellence, black entertainment and black culture.”

“Hip hop is a global movement that embraces the diversity of expression and reflects what is affecting our community in a raw and unapologetic way,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “We look forward to celebrating this art form and returning to Atlanta for an unforgettable night of entertainment and culture synonymous with our high-rated signature tentpole events.”

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show, with Jamal Noisette to Co-Executive Producer for BET. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of the 2021 “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.

For more information on the BET “Hip Hop Awards” visit www.betafrica.tv, like and chat to us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BETinAfrica, or join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram @BET_Africa