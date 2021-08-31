The biggest night in Hip Hop, the 2021 ‘BET Hip Hop awards’ returns to BET Africa this October

The 2021 ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ will air live on BET Africa  DSTV channel 129 and GOTv channel 21

#HIPHOPAWARDS

Today BET announced that the 2021 “BET Hip Hop Awards” will return to Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, October 1, with the broadcast premiere airing on Wednesday, October 6, at 2:00 WAT/ 3:00 CAT PM on BET Africa, DSTV Channel 129 and Gotv Channel 21 and repeats at 19:00 WAT/ 20:00 CAT.

The annual celebration will bring together the hottest names in hip hop to pay homage to the best in hip hop culture. The BET “Hip Hop Awards” reigns as one of the top three cable award shows for Black viewers of 2021 (BET Awards (#1), NAACP Image Awards (#2) and BET Hip Hop Awards (#3)* and ranks in the Top 10  for most social cable awards show in 2020.** The official 2021 “BET Hip Hop Awards” nominations, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers and presenters are to be announced at a later date. BET will work closely with Fulton County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ViacomCBS Networks Africa and Peer Lead BET International commented, “We are thrilled to announce the return of the biggest night in Hip Hop with the 2021 “BET Hip Hop Awards”, following the success of culture’s biggest night at the recent BET Awards. The BET Hip Hop awards continues to celebrate and recognise the best in Hip Hop culture and we look forward to continuing the elevation of black excellence, black entertainment and black culture.”

“Hip hop is a global movement that embraces the diversity of expression and reflects what is affecting our community in a raw and unapologetic way,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “We look forward to celebrating this art form and returning to Atlanta for an unforgettable night of entertainment and culture synonymous with our high-rated signature tentpole events.”

The 2021 BET Hip Hop awards will air live on BET Africa DStv channel 129, 6 October at  02:00 WAT/ 03:00 CAT and repeats at 19:00 WAT/ 20:00 CAT.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy will oversee the annual show, with Jamal Noisette to Co-Executive Producer for BET. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, to serve as Executive Producer of the 2021 “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.

For more information on the BET “Hip Hop Awards” visit www.betafrica.tv, like and chat to us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BETinAfrica, or join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram @BET_Africa

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor August 31, 2021

‘Fix it on the Go’ with the DStv Self-Service options

Being in charge of what you watch and when to watch is a fantastic feeling. You also know what else ...

Chinedu Okafor August 30, 2021

Peak celebrates Nigeria Paralympians for new World Records set

It has been a milestone for our Unstoppable Nigerian Para-powerlifting team and today, we celebrate them for their resilience and ...

Op-Ed Editor August 27, 2021

Broda Shaggi, Iyabo Ojo and Akpororo Turn Up with the Infinix Note10 Nationwide Caravan Tour

Earlier in June this year, Infinix unveiled the Note 10 series in a remarkable online launch featuring top celebrities and ...

Op-Ed Editor August 25, 2021

The Bandhitz emerge winners of Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2

After weeks of intense training, awe-inspiring performances and gut-wrenching eliminations, The Bandhitz emerged winners of Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2.   Edging ...

Op-Ed Editor August 25, 2021

DJ Zinhle reveals pregnancy as her new reality TV series premieres this September

It is the year of black women at BET Africa (DStv channel 129 GOtv Channel 21), and today the channel ...

Op-Ed Editor August 24, 2021

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star, Awkwafina, set to debut season two of comedy show ‘Awkwafina is Nora from Queens’ this August

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens’ season 2, to premiere on Comedy Central’s Saturday night origilols ———- Following a successful first ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail