Tunde Ednut celebrates his birthday in Atlanta, Russia, London, South Africa, and 10 Nigerian states

Tunde Ednut, a well-known Nigerian musician who became a blogger, had parties for his 37th birthday today in about 15 locations around the world.

The famous blogger wanted to celebrate his new age, so he had his friends kill cows and throw parties in his honor in 10 Nigerian states: Lagos, Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt, Anambra, Owerri, Delta, Ogun, Kogi, and Calabar.

Tunde Ednut took the birthday party to cities in India, South Africa, London, Belgium, Atlanta, Russia, Ghana, and Sierra Leone.

The party was open to everyone for the Nigerian state’s celebration.

Obi Cubana, a famous Nigerian businessman, and billionaire gave the former musician, who is now a blogger, six big cows. Peter and Paul Okoye of the band Psquare gave one big cow, Skitmaker Sabinus gave the celebrant one cow, and so many other famous people helped in different ways to make the party a big one.

Tunde also said that only people with a PVC (Permanent Voters Card) would have a chance to win the money and new cars he was giving away.

Last year, Tunde Ednut’s birthday parties were held in different parts of Nigeria and even in other countries.

The blogger had a big birthday party in cities like Lagos, Abuja, Owerri, Benin, Kogi, Port Harcourt, and Atlanta.

The former musician posted videos from all cities where the event was held on Instagram.

Fans, friends, and famous people all had a good time and danced.

Tunde also got N5 million and six cows from Obi Cubana, a socialite.

Tunde was so happy about the gifts that he said, “Obi Cubana, give me 5,000,000,000,000 naira! Five million naira and six cows Ahh! Oh, God, please help me thank him!”

