‘Fix it on the Go’ with the DStv Self-Service options

Being in charge of what you watch and when to watch is a fantastic feeling. You also know what else is a fantastic feeling? Being able to monitor how things are going and when things go wrong, so you can resolve the issue as swiftly as possible.

Let’s face it – we’ve all experienced some helplessness at some point in our lives, but with the various DStv self-service options, you can be in total control of your DStv account.

.

Here are the self-service options available to you as a DStv customer:

With the MyDStv app, you can manage your DStv account on the go! The app reduces the stress of having to go to your nearest MultiChoice office. You can make payments, check your balance, switch packages, fix errors and so much more. There is also an Auto-Renewal option to ensure you stay connected to quality entertainment without interruptions. The MyDStv app is available for download on the Apple and Google Play store and can be used on up to 5 devices. You can log in on the website, www.dstvafrica.com, straight from your devices; mobile phone, tablet or laptop to clear error messages, update your details and manage payments conveniently. The USSD option is also available, all you need to do is simply dial *228# on your mobile phone to manage your DStv account straight from the palm of your hand. You can also view you last transactions made, transfer funds between accounts and reconnect on your preferred DStv package. If you want to save on call charges, you can chat to a DStv representative via WhatsApp. Save this number, +234 9082368533 in your contacts and say ‘HI’ to start a conversation. It’s that simple. You can ask any question you have regarding your DStv account.

There you have it! All the self-service options you need to stay connected to DStv. You definitely don’t want to miss out on the 21/22 Football Season, BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Season and other top international and local programming.

Please visit www.dstvafrica.com for further information on the various self-service options available to you.