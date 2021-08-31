BBNaijia: “I kinda feel stupid” – Maria speaks on her relationship with White Money

This past Sunday, fans of the Big Brother Naija game show, were hit with one of the most shocking turn of events the season has to offer; the eviction of Maria.

Maria who was one of the most talked about housemates while in the house, was in some people’s opinion, evicted prematurely, owing to the fact that it was assumed that she had a powerful fanbase. A number of people have argued that she contributed a lot in making the house interesting. However, there were somethings that Maria said [or did] that turned the fans against her, leading to her ‘untimely’ eviction.

Yesterday, Maria had a sit down with Ebuka to give some insight into the Maria that we saw on our screens. Of course, she addressed some of her interesting moments – her situationship with Pere, altercation with Queen, her comment on Angel and fall out with White Money.

For Pere, she told Ebuka that the back and forth between them meant nothing. She admitted to liking Pere as a person and feeling flattered when he claimed he loved her, but she felt nothing romantic for him and doesn’t look to pursue a relationship outside the house. However, Ebuka asked why she always felt jealous seeing Pere with other women, and her response was that she just wanted loyalty from him.

On the issue of her fight with Queen, Maria told Ebuka that she had nothing against Queen but doesn’t consider her a friend. She also mentioned that her fight with Queen was random and not targeted, and would have told any other housemate what she said to Queen.

Ebuka also asked her about her comment on Angel being a prostitute. She blamed it on alcohol, noting that her comments were not nice, and that she loves Angel.

“Angel is a person, when I party with Angel I love Angel. I like that side of her,” she said. “If she ever watches it, I hope I can redeem myself, because I don’t mean her to be a prostitute.”

And finally, she addressed her issue with White Money. Her biggest regret with that whole situation was seeing that White Money never nominated her, even though she nominated him twice.

“Now that I know White never nominated me ever, I kinda feel stupid.” She did apologise and hope that she could mend her relationship with White Money.