Article

Joke Silva will attend the 2019 Cannes Film Festival to discuss women in film as a panelist

This year’s Cannes Film Festival will be huge for African films, in that African filmmakers, artists, distributors and key stakeholders in the industry will have the opportunity to showcase contents and unique potential, made possible by Pavillon Afriques. In that spirit, Joke Silva will be joining industry professionals for the festival but specifically as a panelist to discuss women in the business of film. This is utterly befitting, if you ask me.

Silva is one Nollywood luminary that has served as an inspiration to the newest crop of actors, with a strong stage acting portfolio. Other panelists joining her are South Africa’s Terry Pheto and Gelila Bekele from Ethiopia. Silva will be attending the festival in association with Pavillon Afriques, a business platform dedicated to Pan-African film industry professionals & financiers Marché du Film at Cannes. This year’s festival will be the 72nd outing, scheduled to hold at thhe Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France, from Tue, 14 May 2019 – Sat, 25 May 2019. 

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo February 13, 2019

Choke Me Daddy: This picture of Tobi Bakre strangling a horse has produced a new internet meme

If you have been following the social media of Tobi Bakre lately, you’d see that he has been in a ...

Bernard Dayo February 13, 2019

Omawumi and Waje have made their first movie ‘She Is,’ and the trailer stars Somkele Idhalama in a lead role

Last month, vocal powerhouses and best friends Omawumi and Waje came together to establish Hermanes Media, a media company set up ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 13, 2019

Just In: CCT orders arrest of Onnoghen within 48 hours

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has ordered the arrest of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen. Chairman ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 13, 2019

‘You can vote with any finger’ – INEC clarifies voting procedure for Saturday polls

With about 72 hours left to the Presidential and National Assembly polls, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made clarifications ...

Bernard Dayo February 13, 2019

Eva Alordiah’s short film ‘Where’s the Condom?’ is so hollow and flat it will give you a concussion

For most people, the name Eva Alordiah now feels estranged from music. Once a vibrant, zany, quirky rapper with immense ...

Bernard Dayo February 13, 2019

The Big 5: Fire ravages another INEC office in Anambra; UK to deploy 100 observers for elections | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today: Fire ravages another INEC office in Anambra Barely four days ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail