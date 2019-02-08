Just In: LASG reverses order on road closure ahead of Buhari’s visit on Saturday

The Lagos Government has announced that there will not be no road closure ahead of President Muhammadu Bahari visit to the state as part of his re-election campaign on Saturday.

Commissioner for Transportation in the state, Ladi Lawanson, who disclosed this on Friday, said there will no disruption of normal activities but urged residents who do not have any business at the Teslim Balogun Stadium axis of the stadium to stay away from the area.

The state government had initially announced Thursday that about 18 major roads in the state (around the stadium) will either be fully or partially closed and urged residents to take alternative routes.

The State’s Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Ladi Lawanson said the earlier statement announcing diversion and road closure had been reviewed, adding that residents were free to go about their businesses. #ItesiwajuIpinleEko #LASG pic.twitter.com/vjWVlxOfTN — The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) February 8, 2019