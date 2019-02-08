Article

Just In: Olu Falae resigns as SDP National Chairman, quits active politics

Former Presidential candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (A.D), Chief Olu Falae has resigned as the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and as well quit active politics.

The challenger to former President Obasanjo in the 1999 election, said he is quitting the position on health grounds, though there are indications that his resignation is linked to the current crisis rocking the party which saw the party withdraw from the February 16 presidential election on Thursday to endorse the incumbent President and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party had made the decision known in a statement it released on Thursday as part of the resolutions of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, where it announced its withdrawal from the CUPP for the 2019 presidential election.

Donald Duke, the candidate of the SDP in the election, has however insisted that he remains on the ballot box and has not stepped down for Buhari.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 8, 2019

Just In: LASG reverses order on road closure ahead of Buhari’s visit on Saturday

The Lagos Government has announced that there will not be no road closure ahead of President Muhammadu Bahari visit to ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 8, 2019

BREAKING: INEC extends deadline for PVC collection

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an extension of the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) ...

Bernard Dayo February 8, 2019

The Big 5: Lagos govt. announces movement restriction for Buhari’s visit on Saturday; INEC creates 57,023 more voting points for elections | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Jonathan saved Nigeria from political crisis – Abdulsalami Abubakar A former Nigerian military ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 7, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 7th of February

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 7, 2019

Just In: ASUU suspends 3-month old strike

Respite appears to have come the way of students of public universities in the country as the leadership of the ...

Bernard Dayo February 7, 2019

The Late 5: Presidency confirms deaths at Buhari’s campaign rally in Taraba; PDP deceiving US, UK, EU – El-Rufai | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Court to force Obanikoro to appear at Fayose’s trial A Federal High ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail