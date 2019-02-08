Article

BREAKING: INEC extends deadline for PVC collection

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an extension of the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) earlier scheduled to end Friday 8th February 2019 nationwide to Monday 11th February 2019.

The information was disclosed via its Twitter handle in a series of tweets, shortly after a meeting between the national leadership of the electoral body and the Resident Electoral Commissioners at the Commission’s Headquarters, Abuja on Friday.

According to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, The collection will now include Saturday and Sunday.

Below is a statement released by the commission minutes ago:

“In the last couple of days, we have been inundated by calls, from Nigerians to review the current process of collection of Permanent Voters Cards. In response, the Commission has taken the following decisions;

The collection of PVCs will now take place from 9am to 6pm daily. All State offices are hereby directed to review the procedure for the collection of PVCs and dedicate all the staff of the Local Government offices to the collection process.

Staff are enjoined to be civil in attending to citizens and to escalate issues that they cannot immediately resolve to their superiors.

The Commission wishes to reassure Nigerians that we will continue to take every necessary step to ensure that no registered voter is disenfranchised on account of non-collection of PVCs.

Similarly, the Commission is taking urgent steps to address complaints of unavailability of the PVCs of some registered voters before the end the deadline for the collection.

We wish to reiterate that after the deadline of Monday 11th February 2019, all uncollected PVCs will be recalled and deposited with the CBN for safe-keeping until after the General Elections when the collection of cards and the continuous registration of voters will resume.”

