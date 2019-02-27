NigeriaDecides2019: Buhari seals stunning win; defeats Atiku Abubakar to secure 2nd term

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Nigeria’s 2019 presidential election which held on Saturday, 23rd February 2019.

In announcing the results early Wednesday, the Chief Returning officer for the elections and Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu announced that the APC candidate polled a total of 15,191,847 votes of the 28,614,190 votes cast to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 11,262,978 votes and Nicholas Felix of the People’s Coalition Party (PCP) who came a distant third with a total vote tally of 110,196 votes.

President Buhari won in 19 states of the country while the candidate of the PDP won in 17 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Total valid votes cast at the election was 27,324,583 votes while Rejected votes were 1,289,607.

Some of the other contestants in the race polled as follows:

Obadiah Mailafia – African Democratic Congress (ADC) – 97,874 votes

John Gbor – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) – 66, 851 votes

Yabagi Sani – Action Democratic Party (ADP) – 54, 930 votes

Davidson Akhimien – Grassroot Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN) – 41, 853 votes

Donald Duke – Social Democratic Party (SDP) – 34,746 votes

Omoyele Sowore – African Action Congress (AAC) – 33,953 votes

Kingsley Moghalu – Young Progressives Party (YPP) – 21,826

Isaac Ositelu – Accord Party (A) – 19,209 votes

Fela Durotoye – Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) – 16, 779 votes

Abdulrashid Hassan – Action Alliance (AA) – 14, 380 votes

Hamza Al-Mustapha – People’s Party of Nigeria – 4, 622 votes

Chris Okotie – Fresh Democratic Party (FRESH) – 4, 554 votes

Tope Kolade Fasua – Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) – 4,340 votes

