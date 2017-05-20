Just In: Tears flow as 82 Chibok girls reunite with their parents (WATCH)

by Azeez Adeniyi

The parents of the 82 Chibok girls who were recently released by Boko Haram on Saturday met their daughters for the first time in 3 years.

It was an emotional and tearful moment as the parents tightly clinched unto their long lost children.

Watch below:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Peregrino Brimah: Jonathan actually defeated Boko Haram while Buhari mopped up

998 Boko Haram captives rescued; 2,500 whistleblower tips | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

Parents of released Chibok girls arrive Abuja (PHOTOS)