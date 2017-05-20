Just In: Tears flow as 82 Chibok girls reunite with their parents (WATCH)

by Azeez Adeniyi

The parents of the 82 Chibok girls who were recently released by Boko Haram on Saturday met their daughters for the first time in 3 years.

It was an emotional and tearful moment as the parents tightly clinched unto their long lost children.

Watch below:

EMOTIONAL; After more than 3 years, the newly-released 82 Chibok girls reunite with their parents and their 23 schoolmates today in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/mf97bTeOnc — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 20, 2017