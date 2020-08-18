Kiki Mordi becomes second Nigerian journalist to bag an Emmy nom for ‘Sex For Grades’

It’s been roughly a year since investigative journalist Kiki Mordi released Sex For Grades, an explosive BBC documentary on the scourge of sexual harassment in West African tertiary institutions, which caused a massive ripple effect from university authorities holding perpetrators accountable to the Nigerian Senate facilitating the passage of the anti-sexual harassment bill.

In the light of that, Sex For Grades has now bagged a 2020 International Emmys nomination for News and Current Affairs reporting, making her the second Nigerian journalist to receive this recognition after Runona Meyer did so in 2019 for Sweet Sweet Codeine.

Sex For Grades currently has over 5 millions on YouTube, with a potential to rake in more viewership numbers following the announcement of its Emmy nom. Kiki is contending with Brazil’s Gabriel Chaim, the UK’s ITV’s undercover into China’s secretive Xinjiang region, and Sweden’s SVT exposing the Swedbank and its money laundering activities.

Given that Meyer didn’t win the award for Sweet Sweet Codeine last year, can we expect Mordi to bring home the award for the first time? We will know in a virtual ceremony on September 21.