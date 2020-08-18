Kiki Mordi becomes second Nigerian journalist to bag an Emmy nom for ‘Sex For Grades’

Kiki Mordi

It’s been roughly a year since investigative journalist Kiki Mordi released Sex For Grades, an explosive BBC documentary on the scourge of sexual harassment in West African tertiary institutions, which caused a massive ripple effect from university authorities holding perpetrators accountable to the Nigerian Senate facilitating the passage of the anti-sexual harassment bill.

In the light of that, Sex For Grades has now bagged a 2020 International Emmys nomination for News and Current Affairs reporting, making her the second Nigerian journalist to receive this recognition after Runona Meyer did so in 2019 for Sweet Sweet Codeine.

Sex For Grades currently has over 5 millions on YouTube, with a potential to rake in more viewership numbers following the announcement of its Emmy nom. Kiki is contending with Brazil’s Gabriel Chaim, the UK’s ITV’s undercover into China’s secretive Xinjiang region, and Sweden’s SVT exposing the Swedbank and its money laundering activities.

Given that Meyer didn’t win the award for Sweet Sweet Codeine last year, can we expect Mordi to bring home the award for the first time? We will know in a virtual ceremony on September 21.

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor August 19, 2020

#YNaijaBBNCoverage: Kiddwaya reminds housemates that he is HOH, and can’t be evicted

Could this be another failed week for the housemates? It’s the second day of the week and tensions are already ...

Chinedu Okafor August 18, 2020

#YNaijaBBNCoverage: Erica and Wathoni still resent each other, Laycon is disgusted with Erica

It’s a new week in the Big Brother Naija house, and it seems like the housemates are still reeling from ...

Chinedu Okafor August 17, 2020

#YNaijaBBNCoverage: Nengi escapes disqualification as Biggie issues last warning to housemates

After an emotional, and quite frankly very eventful weekend, the Big Brother Naija community, including housemates and fans, can safely ...

Editor August 17, 2020

‘Witches’ might be a misleading title, but the drama on Yemisi Wada’s new show is real

There haven’t been that many web and television shows written and shot by Nigerians that portray women as complex, layered ...

Chinedu Okafor August 16, 2020

#YNaijaBBNUpdate: The BBN journey comes to an end for BBN sweet heart; Kaisha

It’s the last day of the weekend and for Big Brother Naija fans, one thing stands out, and that’s the ...

Chinedu Okafor August 15, 2020

#YNaijaBBNGist: ‘Kiddwaya’ causes a huge fight between Erica and Wathoni

Another day in the Big Brother Naija House, another drama. Two of the ladies, this time were at each other’s ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail