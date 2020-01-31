Lagos to quarantine travellers from Asian countries for Coronavirus | Here are 5 Things that Should Matter Today

The Lagos state government says it has reached an agreement with the Chinese embassy in the state to ensure that Chinese citizens remain in their country for now to avert the spread of the Coronavirus in the state and that anyone of them who intends to visit the state, is immediately quarantined for a period of 10 to 14 days.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, made this known when he addressed newsmen in the state yesterday.

Kingsley Obiora confirmed as CBN Deputy Governor by Senate 

Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora has been confirmed as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by the senate.

Obiora was confirmed by the Nigerian senate after a report from the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, following his nomination by President Buhari.

Imo residents protests again protest Supreme Court judgement sacking Ihedioha

Imo state residents once again took to the streets of Owerri, the state capital today January 30th, to protest the January 14th Supreme court judgement sacking the immediate past governor, Emeka Ihedioha from office and approving the swearing-in of Hope Uzodinma as the new governor of the state.

Buhari meets service chiefs in Abuja, after calls for their resignation

A security council meeting is currently ongoing at the state house in Abuja, barely a day after lawmakers called for the resignation of the nation’s service chiefs.

The meeting which started off by 10am, had Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Minister of Defense Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Mahashi (Rtd.); Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd.) in attendance.

