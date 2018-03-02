The Late 5: Human rights activist says Dapchi girls are safe, Police deny attempt to arrest Melaye, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), has issued an ultimatum to contractors handling the National Housing Project in Ekiti State.

Fashola asked the contractors handling the 70 housing units, to deliver by June.

He spoke on Friday in Ado Ekiti while inspecting the work progress at the NHP.

Human rights activist, Aisha Wakil, has said that the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls are safe with Habib, whom she called her son, and his friends.

She claimed that a faction of Boko Haram had contacted her, confirming to her that it had the 110 schoolgirls who were abducted.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday said it had detected 299 foreigners on the voter register.

Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the commission, made this known at a consultative meeting of the commission with security agencies in Abuja.

Yakubu said the foreigners were discovered through information made available by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said the Senate rejected him because he was doing his job well.

Speaking on Question Time, a programme on Channels Television, the anti-graft czar said he is not deterred by the delay in his confirmation.

“I don’t think it (non-confirmation) has given the public a cause for concern. I think it is a lot of encouragement. The fact that I am not confirmed shows I am working. Really,” Magu said.

“In the anti-corruption environment, if they rush to confirm you, it means you are not doing your work properly.”

The Police has said it was not involved in the attempted arrest of Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye.

There was an attempt to arrest Melaye at the Federal High Court where he was arraigned for framing the Chief of Staff of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The court granted him a N100,000 bail while the case was adjourned till May, but Melaye could not leave the court premises hours after.

Armed operatives numbering about 30 waited patiently to arrest him.