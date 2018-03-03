Taxify shines light on innovating in inventive industries at #SMWLagos2018

On March 01, 2018, Taxify hosted an interactive session at Social Media Week 2018 with the theme: Innovating at the edge of innovation – Growing startups in an avant-garde sector.

The panel which was moderated by Nigeria Info FM broadcaster, Adenike Oyetunde brought together a host of renowned panellists with one thing in common: they have all had to innovate in a sector that in itself is an innovation. Operations Manager Taxify, Uche Okafor; CEO Afritickets, Olaotan Towry Coker; Head of Partnerships at ALAT, Akin Adegoke; Operations Manager Taxify, Nonso Onwuzulike and Supply Lead Taxify, Femi Akin-Laguda.

The panel session started off with Femi Akin-Laguda speaking on the challenges growing tech startups face in Nigeria. In his words “You can’t take the knowledge learnt in the South African market to the Nigerian market, they are two different markets with different economic conditions.” He then concluded by stating that “While products and services need to adapt to Nigeria, Nigerians, in turn, have to adapt to products and services.”

Speaking on the role regulation plays in inventive industries, Akin Adegoke, Head of Partnerships at ALAT explained that “The regulators of the Banking Industry are still very traditional in their thinking, making digital banking a lot more challenging.”

Speaking on the importance of Data over sentiments in inventive industries, Uche Okafor, Operations Manager at Taxify stressed the importance of data-driven decisions in propelling organisations from being merely innovative to delivering products and services that the market actually needs.

To end the Q and A session, Olaotan Towry Coker was asked the question; What are the three marketing tips you’ll give an innovative startup in Nigeria? He gave a list of tips which were:

Leverage social media and digital as much as possible.

Figure out the best channel to reach your target audience

Utilise the media to build a brand narrative for yourself. Better to have a divisive brand personality than to have nothing at all.

