Uber & Taxify have no place in @JideSanwoolu’s mega-city

Over the last 3 weeks the Lagos state government has made life extremely difficult for poorer Lagosians. Starting with the forced evictions of 21 waterside communities by the Lagos state government using military force and blatant lies, the beloved Tarkwa Bay was sacked by the government to make way for what many suspect will be luxury apartments. As of today there are still no plans to resettle the displaced communities.  If that wasn’t bad enough, the Lagos state government also instituted a ban of micro-transportation in major local governments in the state, drastically increasing commute times and forfeiting millions of Naira in revenue so it can pander to the Jagaban. Now they’re coming for private commercial transport providers, specifically ride sharing apps like Uber and Taxify.

 

We all knew it was coming. Rumours started swirling from the day of the #OkadaBan. There are rumours the government intends to launch in partnership with private interests loyal to the government a separate ride sharing service that is supposed to benefit from the ban. But while the government hasn’t instituted a formal ban, it has mandated officials of the VIO to harass riders for Uber and Taxify, impound their vehicles (which are usually owned by a third party) and force them to pay fines and a bogus license fee that didn’t exist weeks ago.

There are already horrible queues and citizens are having to walk everywhere to get even the tiniest bit of work done. And now they want to attack ride sharing apps? It is ridiculous and the government needs to be held accountable.

These alternatives exist because the general Lagos population is too poor to afford any of their fancy alternatives. Until they learn that, everything they try will fail and they will chase all the investors that they have attracted to the state. Sanwoolu has proven even worse than Ambode, which is indeed quite the surprise.

