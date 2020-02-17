Okada accidents dropped since okada ban, Chimamanda Adichie becomes first black woman to give address at University of Pennysylvania – Here are 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Okada accidents has dropped since okada ban, Lagos deputy governor Hamzat says

Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos State, says the state has begun reaping the benefits of the Okada ban as the rate of motorcycle accidents in the state has dropped from 28 to 7.

Speaking on Channels TV, Obafemi said Okadas have become an avenue for perpetrating crime. He reiterated the state government’s position that the ban is largely for security and safety reasons.

Boko Haram leader Shekau orders his men to attack Communication Minister

Shekau Abubakar, the leader of Boko Haram sect, has threatened to attack the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, for recently threatening to ensure that the communication lines of the sect members are blocked.

According to The Cable, the sect leader in the new video which was released on Thursday February 13th, said he has asked his men not to spare the minister anywhere they see him.

Chimamanda Adichie to deliver address at University of Pennysylvania

On Monday, May 18, award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will become the first black woman to deliver the address of the University of Pennsylvania at the 264th Commencement since 1978, and will also receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree.

The announcement was made last week by Vice President and University Secretary, Medha Narvekar.

Charly Boy is back with new single ‘God of Men (Fake Pastors)’ ft Falz

Egypt records first case of Coronavirus, first in Africa

Egypt has confirmed its first case of a deadly coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year and has since spread to more than two dozen countries around the world.

Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said in a statement on Friday that the affected person was a “foreigner” who did not show any serious symptoms.