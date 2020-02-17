Anthill studios is combining animation with social media on ‘AngryBeckySeries’

Anthill Studios might be best known for their boundary pushing filmmaking and their roster of young directors like Isioma Osaje and Akay Mason (who made AMVCA nominated Elevator Baby), but the film studio is at the forefront of all kinds of media experimentation, including voice overs and animation. In their spirit of allowing emerging talent develop their own style through personal projects, they have just announced a new animated web-series they’re premiering not on Youtube but on Instagram’s long form video option, IGTV.

IGTV was first embraced by Instagram comedians who felt stifled by the 1 minute limit video puts on the Instagram feed and wanted more precious minutes to tell more compelling stories. It’s not surprising to see Anthill Studios embrace the platform in this way and put one of their ambitious projects on the platform.

Angry Becky, created by animator Eri Umusu draws inspiration from traditional action anime and comic cinematic universes, featuring tropes like a magical girl protagonist, complete with a katana, delivering swift justice on a corrupt city. The proof in the pudding will be in how Umusu manages to interpret the genre and infuse a distinct African flair. Colour us intrigued.