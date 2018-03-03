Our universe has been blessed with the pop-cultural gift that is Black Panther. And now one of the movie’s biggest stars Lupita Nyong’o will be joining forces with another star Viola Davis in what I’m calling a supernova. How come no one ever imagined, or even predicted, this kind of Black Women Magic??? But we definitely need it. Otherwise the world will be a cold place. The film studio TriStar announced on Thursday that the Oscar winners have signed on to star as mother and daughter warriors in 19th century West Africa.

Based on true events, The Woman King takes place in the Kingdom of Dahomey (located in present-day Republic of Benin) and follows Nanisca (Viola Davis) – the general of the Amazon’s, the nation’s deadly, all-female military unit – and her warrior daughter Nawi (Nyong’o). The two fight side-by-side to defend their nation from French invaders and neighbouring kingdoms, who have attempted to enslave their people and obliterate their existence.

The Woman King will tell one of history’s greatest forgotten stories from the real world in which we live, where an army of African warrior women staved off slavery, colonialism and inter-tribal warfare to unify a nation. Hello, anyone getting Dora Milaje vibes??? This upcoming epic is the latest of several projects Nyong’o has taken on, following reports that she and her Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira are teaming up to develop a big-screen adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel Americanah. Before the promotional cycle for The Woman King begins, its #BlackWomenForever