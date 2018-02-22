The Late 5: Tinubu accuses Oyegun of sabotage, Buhari meets Obasanjo, Gowon, others, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

The Senate has asked the Federal Government not to handle attack on Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, like the case of the Chibok girls.

This was after the adoption of motion at the plenary on Thursday which was moved by Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim (Yobe East) on the attack.

94 students were declared missing out of which 48 had been found as of Wednesday night.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met President Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.) and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.).

Other former Presidents and Head of States however did not attend the meeting.

The governors in attendance were those of Sokoto, Delta, Adamawa, Imo, Benue, Lagos, Nasarawa, Abia, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kebbi, Plateau, Kano, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Ekiti, Zamfara, Ogun, Niger and Ebonyi States.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said the examination mode for blind candidates for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination was likely to be conducted by dictation.

Head, Media and Information, JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, gave the hint in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has written a letter to the party chairman, Odigie Oyegun accusing him of sabotage.

In the letter where he copied the president, vice-president, senate president and speaker of the house of representatives, Tinubu said Oyegun was sabotaging his job of reconciling aggrieved party members.

Public speaker and leadership coach, Fela Durotoye has said he will be running for president in 2019.

The 46-year-old declared his intentions on Thursday, adding that he has settled for the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN).

And now, stories from around the world…

President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, floated the idea of arming teachers and school staff, an idea that was met with support from many of the attendees.

“If you had a teacher who was adept with the firearm, they could end the attack very quickly,” he said, stating that schools could arm up to 20% of their teachers to stop “maniacs” who may try and attack them.

(CNN)A man died after attempting to throw a grenade over the wall of the US Embassy early Thursday in Montenegro’s capital of Podgorica, authorities said.

A grenade appeared to have gone off as it was thrown into the air, and the man detonated a second device that killed him, police said, calling the death a suicide.

North Korea is sending another high-level delegation to South Korea for the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony this Sunday.

The team is led by a man widely believed to have masterminded the sinking of a South Korean navy ship that killed 46 sailors.

Kim Yong Chol, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee, will lead the delegation that’s due to arrive by land on the Gyeongui rail line hours before the ceremony starts, according to a statement Thursday from the South’s Ministry of Unification.

Syrian government forces are reported to have carried out a new wave of air and artillery strikes on the besieged rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region.

The attacks left at least 33 civilians dead, a monitoring group said, bringing to 382 the number killed since Sunday.

The UN has said the 393,000 people there are trapped in “hell on earth”.

Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence have condemned Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers for using their names in his defence against a legal action.

His lawyers want class action suits against him dismissed because it is too broad, arguing that actresses such as Streep haven’t accused him.

But Streep said the way they used the fact he didn’t abuse her “as evidence that he was not abusive with many OTHER women is pathetic and exploitative”.