Lateef Adedimeji Announces Date for Netflix Movie, “Lisabi: The Uprising”

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has announced his new movie “Lisabi: The Uprising” will be released on Netflix on September 27.

The actor took to social media to announce the movie’s date, sharing his excitement for the biopic and highlighting the escapades of the “ultimate Egba warrior farmer.”

The film is directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and produced by Adebimpe Omooba, with Lateef Adedimeji as the executive producer. “Lisabi: The Uprising” will star Ibrahim Itele Yekini, Odunlade Adekola, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo, Eniola Ajao, Mo Bimpe, Liquorose Afije, and Ibrahim Chattah.

“Lisabi: The Uprising,” released on September 27 on streaming platform Netflix, will be followed by a sequel, “Lisabi: A Legend is Born,” set for release in January 2025.