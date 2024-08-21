Showmax, Domino’s Pizza partner to offer the ultimate entertainment and pizza pairing deal in Nigeria

Showmax, a leading streaming service in Africa, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Eat N’ Go Africa, the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and PinkberryGourmet Yogurt in Nigeria, that will see customers enjoy their favourite Domino’s pizza with great entertainment and live football from the Premier League on Showmax.

Starting Monday, 19 August 2024, customers who purchase the Domino’s Chairman Max Deal ( Any Chairman Premium pizza) at ₦19,300 will get a one-month Showmax Entertainment all devices and Showmax Premier League mobile voucher, while the Domino’sLarge Max Deal (any Large Premium Pizza) at ₦13,300 will come with a one-month Showmax Entertainment all devices voucher. The Domino’s Medium Max Deal (any Medium Favourite pizza) will come with a Showmax Entertainment Mobile voucher at ₦9,100.

Customers who purchase these bundle offers can redeem their Showmax subscription instantly in the stores, ensuring a seamless experience across all Showmax-enabled devices.

“As a brand that prioritises customer satisfaction, this partnership is a perfect blend of what Nigerians love – great entertainment and tasty food. We are excited to offer our customers the best of both worlds with this exclusive bundle, making it easier for them to stay entertained and streaming while enjoying their favourite Domino’s pizza,” said Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing, West Africa, MultiChoice.

We are excited to partner with Showmax to elevate the Domino’s Pizza customer experience,” Olumide Aniyikaiye, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Eat N’ Go Africa, stated. “Through this partnership, we are offering an enhanced dining experience to our customers with our crave-worthy pizza paired with easy access to their favourite shows on Showmax, perfect for any time of day. This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to delivering exceptional value and achieving ultimate customer satisfaction.

L-R: Marketing Manager, Domino’s Pizza, Bayo Seidu; Senior Manager, Partnership, Showmax West Africa, Uchenna Michael; Managing Director, Eat N Go Africa, Ademilola Odunubi; Head of Marketing, Showmax, Arinola Shobande; Chief Marketing Officer, Eat N Go Africa, Olumide Aniyikaiye; Senior Specialist, Partner Communications, Showmax West Africa, Adedotun Adegbite and Head of Sales Operations, Showmax, Seyi Popoola at the press briefing to unveil the Domino’s and Showmax’ partnership held in Lagos on Monday.

In the month of August, Showmax is the ultimate destination for both international and local entertainment, including Season 9 of BBNaijaand the exclusive talk show The Buzz. Fans of international series can binge the complete two seasons of House of the Dragon, Industry S3 and Bel-Air S3, which is coming first on Showmax. On ShowmaxPremier League, customers can live stream all 380 matches of the new Premier League season on mobile.

For more information on this partnership and to find the nearest Domino’s Pizza store offering this bundle, visit www.dominos.ng.