Showmax, Domino’s Pizza partner to offer the ultimate entertainment and pizza pairing deal in Nigeria

Showmax, Domino’s Pizza partner to offer the ultimate entertainment and pizza pairing deal in Nigeria

Showmax, a leading streaming service in Africa, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Eat N’ Go Africa, the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and PinkberryGourmet Yogurt in Nigeria, that will see customers enjoy their favourite Domino’s pizza with great entertainment and live football from the Premier League on Showmax.

Starting Monday, 19 August 2024, customers who purchase the Domino’s Chairman Max Deal ( Any Chairman Premium pizza) at ₦19,300 will get a one-month Showmax Entertainment all devices and Showmax Premier League mobile voucher, while the Domino’sLarge Max Deal (any Large Premium Pizza) at ₦13,300 will come with a one-month Showmax Entertainment all devices voucher. The Domino’s Medium Max Deal (any Medium Favourite pizza) will  come with a Showmax Entertainment Mobile voucher at ₦9,100.

Customers who purchase these bundle offers can redeem their Showmax subscription instantly in the stores, ensuring a seamless experience across all Showmax-enabled devices.

“As a brand that prioritises customer satisfaction, this partnership is a perfect blend of what Nigerians love – great entertainment and tasty food. We are excited to offer our customers the best of both worlds with this exclusive bundle, making it easier for them to stay entertained and streaming while enjoying their favourite Domino’s pizza,” said Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing, West Africa, MultiChoice.

We are excited to partner with Showmax to elevate the Domino’s Pizza customer experience,” Olumide Aniyikaiye, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Eat N’ Go Africa, stated. “Through this partnership, we are offering an enhanced dining experience to our customers with our crave-worthy pizza paired with easy access to their favourite shows on Showmax, perfect for any time of day. This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to delivering exceptional value and achieving ultimate customer satisfaction.

Showmax, Domino’s Pizza partner to offer the ultimate entertainment and pizza pairing deal in Nigeria
L-R: Marketing Manager, Domino’s Pizza, Bayo Seidu; Senior Manager, Partnership, Showmax West Africa, Uchenna Michael; Managing Director, Eat N Go Africa, Ademilola Odunubi; Head of Marketing, Showmax, Arinola Shobande; Chief Marketing Officer, Eat N Go Africa, Olumide Aniyikaiye; Senior Specialist, Partner Communications, Showmax West Africa, Adedotun Adegbite and Head of Sales Operations, Showmax, Seyi Popoola at the press briefing to unveil the Domino’s and Showmax’ partnership held in Lagos on Monday.

In the month of August, Showmax is the ultimate destination for both international and local entertainment, including Season 9 of BBNaijaand the exclusive talk show The Buzz. Fans of international series can binge the complete two seasons of House of the Dragon, Industry S3 and Bel-Air S3, which is coming first on Showmax. On ShowmaxPremier League, customers can live stream all 380 matches of the new Premier League season on mobile.

For more information on this partnership and to find the nearest Domino’s Pizza store offering this bundle, visit www.dominos.ng.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 22, 2024

MSport announces new partnership with Chelsea FC as Official Betting Partner in Africa

 MSport, Africa’s leading online gaming and betting platform, proudly announces a new and exciting partnership with Chelsea FC, establishing its ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 17, 2024

Unified Payments celebrates second batch of Academy Interns, absorbs them into workforce

Unified Payment Services Limited proudly announced the successful integration of the second cohort of the Unified Payments Academy into its ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 14, 2024

Nollywood Nostalgia with Movie in the Park and Osita Iheme this Summer

Get Ready for a Night of Laughter and Fun at Movie in the Park’s Meme Edition!   Join us at the ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 12, 2024

Jägermeister Welcomes Tochi and Hafsat as Ambassadors in Nigeria

Premium liqueur brand Jägermeister, renowned for its dedication to promoting creativity and self-expression, is thrilled to announce the introduction of ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 10, 2024

ZENITH BANK COMMENCES N290 BILLION CAPITAL RAISING EXERCISE THROUGH RIGHTS ISSUE AND PUBLIC OFFER

Zenith Bank Plc is set to raise N290 billion through a combination of a Rights Issue and a Public Offer in ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 7, 2024

Movie In The Park Experience (Meme Edition) Returns on August 17

Hey movie lovers, Movie in the Park Experience has some news for you! This summer, we are back for the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail