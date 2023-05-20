‘Leaked’ Shines Bright at the AMVCA’s 2023, Named Best Multichoice Talent Factory Film #AMVCA9

Leaked won THE MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM at the AMVCA’s 2023. The African film industry witnessed an evening filled with glitz and glamour as the highly anticipated African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA’s) unfolded in 2023. Among the esteemed categories, the award for Best Multichoice Talent Factory Film stood out as a testament to the budding talents and creative storytelling showcased in African cinema.

The AMVCA’s 2023 witnessed fierce competition among outstanding films, and the nominees in the Multichoice Talent Factory Film category were no exception. The other films contending for the prestigious award included “A Quiet Intruder,” “Cheza,” “Leaked,” “Revisit,” “Stinger,” and “Strings.” Each film brought a unique perspective and showcased the incredible talent and creativity present in the African film industry.

However, it was “Leaked” that rose to the occasion and claimed the coveted award. The film captured the attention of the audience and judges alike, showcasing a compelling narrative, exceptional cinematography, and brilliant performances. “Leaked” stood out as a testament to the power of storytelling and the ability to captivate audiences through thought-provoking narratives.

The Multichoice Talent Factory Film category at the AMVCA’s is a platform that recognizes and celebrates the emerging talents in the African film industry. It provides a valuable opportunity for these talented individuals to showcase their skills, creativity, and potential to a wider audience. The recognition received at the AMVCA’s is a significant milestone in any filmmaker’s career, opening doors to new opportunities and collaborations.