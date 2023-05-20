BBnaija’s Diane wins Best Original Drama Series with Ricordi #AMVCA9

Ricordi won BEST ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES at the AMVCA’s 2023, marking a significant achievement in the African television industry. The prestigious African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA’s) recognized and celebrated the finest talents in African entertainment, showcasing the exceptional storytelling and creative excellence displayed across various genres.

The Best Original Drama Series category at the AMVCA’s 2023 brought forth a strong lineup of nominees. The other captivating series in contention included “A Infiltrada,” “Accra Medics,” “Dirty Laundry,” “Junior Drama Club,” “Njila,” “Pazia,” “Pete,” “Ricordi,” “The Rishantes,” and “To Have and To Hold.” Each series brought its unique narrative, performances, and production values, adding to the vibrant tapestry of African television.

However, it was “Ricordi” that emerged victorious, captivating the hearts of viewers and judges alike. The series stood out for its compelling storytelling, nuanced performances, and high production quality. “Ricordi” managed to strike a chord with the audience, delivering an emotionally resonant and captivating viewing experience.

The AMVCA’s 2023 not only recognized the exceptional achievements of “Ricordi” but also highlighted the depth of talent and creativity within the African television industry. The award for Best Original Drama Series serves as a testament to the vision, dedication, and hard work of the entire team involved in bringing “Ricordi” to life.