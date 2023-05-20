BBnaija’s Diane wins Best Original Drama Series with Ricordi #AMVCA9

Ricordi won BEST ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES at the AMVCA’s 2023, marking a significant achievement in the African television industry. The prestigious African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA’s) recognized and celebrated the finest talents in African entertainment, showcasing the exceptional storytelling and creative excellence displayed across various genres.

The Best Original Drama Series category at the AMVCA’s 2023 brought forth a strong lineup of nominees. The other captivating series in contention included “A Infiltrada,” “Accra Medics,” “Dirty Laundry,” “Junior Drama Club,” “Njila,” “Pazia,” “Pete,” “Ricordi,” “The Rishantes,” and “To Have and To Hold.” Each series brought its unique narrative, performances, and production values, adding to the vibrant tapestry of African television.

However, it was “Ricordi” that emerged victorious, captivating the hearts of viewers and judges alike. The series stood out for its compelling storytelling, nuanced performances, and high production quality. “Ricordi” managed to strike a chord with the audience, delivering an emotionally resonant and captivating viewing experience.

The AMVCA’s 2023 not only recognized the exceptional achievements of “Ricordi” but also highlighted the depth of talent and creativity within the African television industry. The award for Best Original Drama Series serves as a testament to the vision, dedication, and hard work of the entire team involved in bringing “Ricordi” to life.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 20, 2023

Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ Takes Home Best Overall Movie Africa at the AMVCA’s 2023 #AMVCA9

The AMVCA’s 2023 celebrated the finest achievements in the African film industry, and Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo emerged victorious, winning the ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

Loukman Ali’s Directorial Brilliance Shines Through: Best Director at the AMVCA’s 2023 #AMVCA9

The AMVCA’s 2023 celebrated excellence in the film industry, and Loukman Ali emerged as the Best Director for his exceptional ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

BBNaija Star Beauty Tukura Shines as Best Dressed Female at the AMVCA’s 2023 #AMVCA9

The AMVCA’s 2023 was a night to remember, and BBNaija star Beauty Tukura stood out as she won the highly ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

Enioluwa Takes Home Best Dressed Male Award at the AMVCA’s 2023

Enioluwa made a fashion statement that turned heads at the AMVCA’s 2023, winning the coveted title of Best Dressed Male. ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

AMVCA’s 2023 Honors Angel Unigwe with the Trailblazer Award

Angel Unigwe emerged as a shining star at the AMVCA’s 2023, being honored with the prestigious Trailblazer Award. The African ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

AMVCA’s 2023 Honors Patience Ozokwor with the Industry Merit Award #AMVCA9

Patience Ozokwor won the Industry Merit Award at the AMVCA’s 2023, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career. The ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail