Manchester United agree deal with Benfica to sign Victor Lindelof

22-year-old Victor Lindelof, has agreed to sign for Manchester United.

The Swedish defender has been linked to a move to Old Trafford since the winter transfer window as one of Jose Mourinho’s top targets, though the United boss ultimately decided against a January bid after being impressed with the form of both Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones.

In a statement on the website, the club wrote, “Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof, subject to a medical examination, international clearance and personal terms.

“A further announcement will be made once the transfer is complete.”

