‘This is just the beginning’ – Shekau says in new video

Abubakar Shekau, a factional leader of the Boko Haram, has released a video showing how insurgents sacked a military post at the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno state.

The insurgents’ operation was carried out before advancing into Jiddari community on Wednesday evening, The Cable reports.

The 33-minute video showed Shekau displaying ammunition and camouflage amongst other items seized from the fleeing soldiers.

“This is just the beginning,” Shekau was heard saying in the video.

Shekau disclaimed reports that Boko Haram has been defeated.