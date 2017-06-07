Mark Zuckerberg meets founder of all-female Nigerian Facebook group

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, on Tuesday, received Nigeria’s Lola Omolola, founder of a secret Facebook group called Female in Nigeria (FIN).

FIN was founded in 2015 by Omolola, a movement of women focused on building compassion and providing support for one another, with the goal of having up to 1000 members in the group.

The group has however exceeded over one million members.

Posting the reason for the meeting, Zuckerberg wrote that he hopes to meet more group admins like Lola, who are interested in building positive communities.

He said, “Over the past few weeks I’ve been meeting group admins across the country who are building meaningful communities on Facebook and will be at the summit. This photo is with Lola, who lives in Chicago and is originally from Nigeria. Two years ago, she founded a secret Facebook group called Female IN, or FIN. It’s a no-judgment space where more than a million women come to talk about everything from marriage and sex to health issues and work problems — and it’s helping end the culture of silence that exists for women in some parts of the world.

“I’m looking forward to meeting more admins like Lola and talking about how we can help them do even more to build community. I’ll share more info on the summit as we get closer, and I’ll stream the event live from my profile later this month.”

Replying to the post on Facebook, Lola wrote, “Thank you so much, Mark, for this honorable mention.

“Were it not for your relentless drive to connect our world and your assembly of the brightest minds in the universe to bring this dream to life, FIN would not have been probable.

“Certainly not at this scale.

“I’m an ordinary woman from modest means and your vision; our shared vision to advance meaningful connection, is now helping women across the world to find our voices through FIN; our non-judgmental Facebook support group.

“Thank you for helping me create the world I wish to live in and have my 8 and 10 years old inherit.

“Your outstanding team at Facebook, our indefatigable admin team, and my irrepressible FINsters make this all possible.”