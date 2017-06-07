NdaniTV’s Officer Titus is back for another season

Everyone’s favourite law enforcer is back! Officer Titus returns for a third season on NdaniTV, and this time the comedy is three-fold, with Comedian Ebiye and Victor Uwaogu joining the cast for a hilarious season.

Officer Titus is produced by NdaniTV, with AMVCA nominee, Kelechi Udegbe as the lead protagonist. The new season shows us a different side of the troublesome law enforcement officer than we are used to and will feature popular Nollywood stars like Adunni Ade & others.

Officer Season 3 is coming soon to Ndani.TV

Officer Titus is an original NdaniTV series and is powered by GTBank.

See the official posters below: