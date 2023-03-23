Mechanic receives N50k Reward after returning N10.8m

According to reports, the mechanic named Timothy who returned N10.8 million that was fraudulently deposited into his account has been rewarded with N50,000.

A customer named Chinonso Ndukwe wrote on Facebook that he had seen Timothy in person and that the mechanic looked unwell.

To top it all off, he claimed that Timothy told him he received N50,000 for his goodwill act.

“Today (Tuesday) when I saw him he was quite ill. He said he is having a headache,” he wrote.

“The man that he returned his money gave him N50,000.00. People can be really unimaginable.”

In another post, Ndukwe said Timothy was disappointed because the man he returned the money to was “ungrateful and stingy”.

“My mechanic was visibly disappointed with the customer that gave him 50k not because he was entitled but because the man was grossly ungrateful, stingy, and materialistically cosmetic at its best,” he added.

“He is the one who felt entitled to the magnitude of Mr. Timothy’s generosity by that peanut gesture.

“I will never sacrifice my liberty on the altar of verbal exchange with tireless Kangaroos such as Amanda Chisom who called Mr. Timothy entitled because I shared my encounter with him on my wall.”

On Monday, Itoba, the contractor, revealed that he made a wrong payment to Timothy who immediately returned the money to him.

He said the money was for a project while commending Timothy for being an honest man.

