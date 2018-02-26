[The Media Blog] August Meeting is coming to the Lagos Theatre Festival

In case you were out of the loop, the annual British Council supported Lagos Theatre Festival, now in its sixth year, is holding its annual showcase from the 27th of February till the 4th of March 2018 and as part of the festivities, a number of new plays and new playwrights are debuting at this year’s showing, including Chioma Onyenwe’s August Meeting.

Kenneth Uphopho directs, while seasoned veteran Gloria Anozie Young helms with the help of Ego Ogbaro (of the Lagbaja fame), Ijeoma Aniebo, Inna Erizia, Odera Orji and Deola Gimbiya.

“The August Meeting is a play born out of the idea that feminism in Nigeria is not a new construct and is rooted in our history, there are women who stood for what was right and fought together for equality. Unfortunately, history is not being taught in our schools anymore, so there is an urgency to use this medium to remind us of who we are as a people and what we can achieve together”

August Meeting premieres at Agip Hall Muson Centre on the 2nd and 3rd of March as part of the Lagos Theatre Festival showcase. Tickets and more information can be got at www.augustmeeting.com

Also look out for Jude Idada’s psycho-erotic drama about marriage, desire and morality in the internet age 3some, debuting March 4th.