Award-winning Pan-African Drama Series, MTV Shuga Season 6 premieres in Imax, Lagos

It was a night of laughter, drama and all round good energy yesterday, February 22 as the 6th Season of award-winning drama series, MTV Shuga premiered in Lekki, Lagos.

Present at the event were the full cast of local talents including returning stars, Timini Egbuson, Jemima Osunde and Olumide Oworu and new cast members like Ozzy Agu, Rahama Sadau, Amal Umar, Yakubu Muhammad, Bolanle Olukanni, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Nobert Young, Bukola Oladipupo, Alvin Abayomi, and Helena Nelson along with many others.

Staying true to the theme of the season, #NothingStaysTheSame, the upcoming series which promises to be engaging, captivating and suspenseful, uses ‘change’ to tell story of different groups of young people as they navigate choices about safe sex, family planning, the use of contraceptives, peer pressure, domestic and sexual violence.

Globally regarded as Africa’s most viewed youth-focused series, MTV Shuga has since inception in 2009 grown local cultural and social relevance due to its use of diverse culture, language and, with its introduction of Islam in the upcoming season, religion.

The new season features a plot that portrays the vibrant streets, eclectic clubs, night life and metropolis of Lagos along with the contrasting Northern Kano and Kaduna regions.

Also present at the event were MTV Shuga Naija Season 6 producers, Chris Ihidero and Emma Uduma; directors, Tolulope Ajayi, Ishaya Bako and Tope Oshin; Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa), Alex Okosi; Executive Director, MTV Staying Alive Foundation and Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility for MTV Networks International, Georgia Arnold and lots more crew members.

Other celebrities present were Don Jazzy, Dr Sid, Kiss Daniel, Vector, Mayorkun and a few other familiar faces.