Fathima Beckmann promoted to Vice President of Global Inclusion, ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI)

Beckmann to Lead a Global Team in Driving DE&I Strategies for VCNI

LAGOS, December 2, 2021 – ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has announced the appointment of Fathima Beckmann to Vice President of Global Inclusion for VCNI. Reporting into Marva Smalls, EVP, Global Head of Inclusion, ViacomCBS, and Raffaele Annecchino, President & CEO, VCNI, Beckmann will be responsible for leading a global team in driving diversity and inclusion strategies and initiatives for VCNI.

“As our business continues to expand internationally, it is important that our commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion also grows, so that we are always working toward exceeding the needs of our employees and audiences around the globe,” said Marva Smalls, EVP, Global Head of Inclusion, ViacomCBS. “I couldn’t be more pleased that Fathima, a proven leader and committed champion of our DE&I efforts, will be taking on this crucial role to complement our international team and bring a centralized inclusion focus across our global business.”

“Fathima is an experienced global leader with a proven track record in mobilising and inspiring multicultural teams to a common purpose and vision with social impact,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President & CEO, VCNI. “In this important role, we are confident she will excel in advancing our diversity, equity and inclusion goals and drive meaningful change across our vast VCNI global footprint.”

Since joining the company in 2017, Beckmann has served as Communications Director for ViacomCBS Networks Africa, leading corporate, consumer and internal communications across Africa.

Beckmann has championed thought leadership and employee engagement on initiatives that drive impactful change through youth culture led edutainment on Gender Based Violence, Human Rights and Mental Health through the BET Global Good Award, Stop The Violence Campaign, MTV Generation Change and MTV Shuga.

Beckmann has collaborated with industry partners to effect positive change, mentorship, skills and development with UNICEF, World Food Program, Malaria No More and Global Citizen through initiatives from the International Day of the Girl Child, Africa Day, Youth Month and the “Draw the Line” campaign. She holds a Fostering Inclusion and Diversity Certificate from Yale University, is a WICT Rising Leaders Program 2021 graduate, and a Cum Laude BA Degree in Communications from the University of South Africa.

“I am honoured and excited to join our progressive and committed leaders Marva Smalls and Raffaele Annecchino in further strengthening our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at VCNI,” said Fathima Beckmann, VP of Global Inclusion, VCNI. “We have a critical responsibility to elevate the voices and issues that matter most to our employees, audiences and communities around the world and foster a culture of respect and belonging.”

